The Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce announced the 2021 award winners and nominees for its annual Evening of the Stars.
Winners and nominees will be recognized for their contributions to the community at the Evening of the Stars event at 6 p.m. on April 29 at the Ballard Convention Center.
Chamber President Libby Spencer said the Chamber’s annual awards are a long-standing tradition.
“We’re pleased to honor these businesses and individuals during this public celebration, which is made possible by our generous member sponsors, including our presenting sponsor, Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville,” she said.
One winner and two finalists were chosen in four of the categories.
The 2021 Horizon Award winner was Swaggy P’s, with nominees Clark’s True Value and MadCity Wicks & Wine. The 2021 Non Profit of the Year winner was Hopkins County Humane Society, with nominees Hopkins County Family YMCA and Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville Foundation.
The 2021 Small Business of the Year winner was Campfire Roasters, with nominees Riddle Insurance and Noel Event Rental. The 2021 Business of the Year winner was First United Bank & Trust, with nominees Ahlstrom-Munksjö and McEnaney McDonalds.
The Corum Community Service Award winner was also announced as Heath Duncan from Habitat for Humanity Pennyrile Region. The Ambassador of the Year Award was announced as Samantha Beeny from People’s Plus.
Spencer said the 2021 Loman C. Trover Healthcare Award will be announced and presented during the evening.
Along with the awards presentation, attendees will enjoy a formal dinner, a cash bar, and a Burbon and Wine pull.
“This will be a fun and memorable evening for the community,” said Spencer. “The public is invited and we hope people will come and join the celebration.”
The occasion does require either cocktail and semi-formal to black-tie attire.
Tickets are $50 per person and may be purchased by calling the chamber at 270-821-3435 or tables of 10 may be reserved by calling the chamber.
Chamber members interested in being a sponsor for the event should contact Lisa Miller at 270-821-3435.
