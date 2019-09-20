Kentucky Democrats might see it as an election season stunt, but what the mayor of Hanson heard Thursday night was a dream come true.
"It's just like a blessing from God, so we'll take it," Jimmy Epley said after a state official announced the town will receive $74,828 in discretionary funds for street improvements.
That amount is about five times more than Hanson's annual city budget for street repair. And it's money that the town never will have to repay.
"We know there's a lot of infrastructure needs throughout the state," Kentucky Rural and Municipal Aid Commissioner Gray Tomblyn told the mayor and other officials who gathered at the Municipal Building.
Three Hanson streets will be the targets of the discretionary money: Mill Street, West Madison Street and Ray Lane. Epley said those were the top three on
see hanson/page a3
the town's priority list.
"Awesome," was driver David Lohse's reaction as he waited in his four-by-four for a long train to pass on West Madison. Lohse said on the west side of the railroad tracks near the Municipal Building, "sometimes there's room for only one car" due to holes on either side of the road.
"We're just so appreciative. It's unbelievable," said Epley, who hopes work can begin on the three streets right away.
Tomblyn said the speed of the work depends on how quickly contracts can be sent out. He said the discretionary money comes from a different transportation fund than the fund for municipal road aid. He estimated the commonwealth is six billion dollars short on money to repair all distressed roads and bridges.
Tomblyn quoted advice that Republican Governor Matt Bevin gave him about the commissioner's job: "While you're doing that, never play politics."
Yet Tomblyn stopped in Hanson 47 days before Bevin faces re-election -- and Tomblyn wore a lapel pin with a pair of scissors, prepared to give a short stump speech to anyone who asks about it.
"We've been doing this for well over a year," Tomblyn said in response. "There's no time too early or too late to get started on this. This is a long time coming." He said work with small Kentucky communities will continue "even after Governor Bevin is re-elected."
Tomblyn is touring the state with a list of projects for more than 180 Kentucky cities, and especially small towns. The Hanson City Commission raised no objection to his announcement.
"It's not often you get money that's not repayable," Commissioner Luann Haywood told him.
And, as the mayor said afterward, "Never look a gift horse in the mouth."
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.