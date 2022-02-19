Kentucky is in the forest fire hazard season again, where an increase in forest fires is not uncommon. During this time there are specific regulations set on where and when property owners are allowed to conduct controlled burns.
The Kentucky Division of Forestry and Hopkins County Emergency Management have released guidelines to follow when setting a controlled burn.
Emergency Management Director Nick Bailey said the forest fire hazard season is state-wide, and there is always one in the spring and one in the fall.
“Those times are set into law. It is the same dates every year,” he said. “What they don’t want to happen is a fire to get out of control.”
The spring season is from Feb. 15 to April 30, and the fall season is from Oct. 1 through Dec. 15. Bailey said there are a lot of misunderstandings about the rules for fire hazard season.
No one can do any open burnings within 150 feet of any woodland or brushland, except between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. He said that is about half of a football field.
“The reason for that is because typically between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. the winds are not as prevalent as they are during the day, and the humidity is elevated overnight versus during the day,” said Bailey.
Mike Harp, the rural fire suppression technical advisor with the forestry department, said anyone not following the precautions required by KRS 149.400 will be fined no less than $100 and no more than $500. They could also be imprisoned for no more than six months or be imprisoned and fined.
“You can also be held liable for paying suppression cost incurred by firefighting personnel,” he said.
The Kentucky Division of Forestry has some recommendations for safe debris burning. Some of the recommendations include conducting the burn during favorable conditions of high humidity and calm winds and putting it out immediately if windy conditions risk the fire spreading.
Burn piles should be small to allow control, be continuously monitored until extinguished, have a source of water or shovel nearby to put out the fire, and not be located under trees or other overhead material that could catch fire.
Harp said even following all of the recommendations for safe debris burning, a fire can still escape.
Bailey said the best way to have a controlled burn is to be as prepared as possible and constantly monitor the fire.
For more information or to ask questions about outdoor burning, contact the local Kentucky Division of Forestry office at 270-824-7527.
