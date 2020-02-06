TODAY
The NAACP will meet at 5:30 p.m. today at the Larry Carney Center at Martin Luther King Jr. Way. All members are encouraged to attend.
SATURDAY
There will be a gospel singing on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. at New Good Hope Church, located at 390 Good Hope Road in Mannington. This month’s featured group is Rising Creek from Dover, Tennessee. Everyone is welcome to attend.
UPCOMING
•Grapevine Elementary School Site-Based Council will meet at 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 11 at the school.
• Pride Elementary School Site-Based Council will meet at 7:15 a.m. on Feb. 13 at the school.
• Hanson Elementary School Site-Based Council will meet at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at the school.
