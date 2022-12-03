After several months of discussion and research, the Hanson City Commission approved new rules and regulations for the Hanson City Cemetery.
Hanson Mayor Jim Epley read the new rules during the meeting, which included rules on shepherd’s hooks, flowers, and benches.
The new rules say there may be a shepherd’s hook next to the headstone four feet or taller and only one shepherd’s hook per name on the headstone. Flowers can only be placed on the headstones and/or on the shepherd’s hook.
The only time decorations may be placed on the ground is at a fresh burial space, and they will be removed at a later date by the City of Hanson. No benches or permanent fixtures are to be placed on burial spaces. American flags will be installed by the City of Hanson before Memorial Day and will be removed by the city.
Hanson City Clerk Casey Pearson said the new rules will be posted to the city’s Facebook page, put in the newspaper, and posted at the entryway of the cemetery.
The commission approved a bid from Patterson Manufacturing for $8,489 to purchase a crane lift to service the pump station.
Epley said the cost is for one crane lift, but there will be five stands mounted next to each of the pump stations, and the lift can be moved to service each one.
“There were three bids, and this was the lowest one,” he said.
The commission also approved the use of ARPA funding to extend the water line in front of the school. Epley said the commission already set aside the money to pay for it. They just needed to approve the use of ARPA funding for it.
In other news, the commission:
approved to pay a $100 sewer and water inspection fee if Hanson City Superintendent Brian Ruffin has to inspect them more than once.
approved to change the variance application fee fro $65 to $100 to help cover the city’s publication costs.
declared an F150 and red trailer as surplus so they can take bids for sale.
approved to submit three projects to Pennyrile Area Development District to look into getting funding for one or all of them. One for the Compton Road waterline extension project for $221,00, another for the Carhartt water tank bypass line for $91,740, and the third for the Carhartt water tank altitude valve replacement for $38,936.
The next meeting of the Hanson City Commission will be at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19 at Hanson City Hall.
