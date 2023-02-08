COUNCIL

Seven of the 13 Hopkins County FRYSC members are seen here with Mayor Kevin Cotton (far right) receiving their certificate recognizing that February 6-10,2023 is Family Resources and Youth Services Coordinators Appreciation Week.

 Caley Smith reporter csmith@the-messenger.com

During the Monday night Madisonville City Council meeting, members of Hopkins County Schools’ Family Resource and Youth Services Centers (FRYSC) were recognized and presented a proclamation stating that February 6-10, 2023, will be recognized as Family Resources and Youth Services Coordinators Appreciation Week.

The FRYSC remove the non-academic barriers to student achievement, bridge the gaps to needed resources and collaborate the resources of school and communities for the success of students, families and the communities in which they live and work.

