During the Monday night Madisonville City Council meeting, members of Hopkins County Schools’ Family Resource and Youth Services Centers (FRYSC) were recognized and presented a proclamation stating that February 6-10, 2023, will be recognized as Family Resources and Youth Services Coordinators Appreciation Week.
The FRYSC remove the non-academic barriers to student achievement, bridge the gaps to needed resources and collaborate the resources of school and communities for the success of students, families and the communities in which they live and work.
In Hopkins County Schools there are 13 FRYSC who have assisted students with school and community resources to remove non-cognitive barriers to learning as well as provide opportunities for these students.
According to Mayor Kevin Cotton, the motto of “Whatever It Takes” is applicable when speaking on the work that these FRYSC leaders do.
There are more than 850 Family Resource and Youth Services Centers coordinators across the commonwealth of Kentucky.
“They (the FRYSC of Hopkins County) were instrumental in the disaster recovery in the tornado efforts last year,” Cotton said. “They stepped up and were able to help the students and the families involved. A big thank you goes to you and the schools in Hopkins County.”
