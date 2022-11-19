Despite the lingering pandemic, more than two million people of all ages volunteered their time, talents, and resources in 2021 to assist The Salvation Army’s work in the USA. This Christmastime, The Salvation Army in Madisonville is yet again in need of volunteers to help raise money for those in need in Hopkins County.

Volunteers are critical partners in helping the organization fulfill it’s mission and accomplish all that needs to be done, especially during the Holiday season.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.