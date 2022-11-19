Despite the lingering pandemic, more than two million people of all ages volunteered their time, talents, and resources in 2021 to assist The Salvation Army’s work in the USA. This Christmastime, The Salvation Army in Madisonville is yet again in need of volunteers to help raise money for those in need in Hopkins County.
Volunteers are critical partners in helping the organization fulfill it’s mission and accomplish all that needs to be done, especially during the Holiday season.
“If you have never volunteered with The Salvation Army before, come and give it a try. Be part of something special by helping make a difference in the lives of so many this holiday season,” said Major Mike Good, Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army in Madisonville. “We’ve got a volunteer opportunity just for you, whether you can give an hour, a morning, or an entire day.”
Some of the possible volunteering programs are:
Volunteer as a Bell Ringer — Did you know that every volunteer hour of bell ringing raises enough money to put food on the table for 13 people? The Salvation Army needs volunteer bell ringers from the beginning of November through December 24, from 11a.m. To 7 p.m., Monday-Saturday. Every dollar collected in the red kettles support the wide range of services and programs provided throughout the year in Madisonville, including feeding the hungry, sheltering the homeless, offering emergency financial assistance, youth programs, and disaster response.
“For more than 125 years, The Salvation Army’s red kettles have been a symbol of goodwill during the holiday season,” said Major Good. “It’s easier than ever to sign up as a volunteer bell ringer. Go to www.RegisterToRing.com and simply select the location, date and time, and you’re ready to ring! You can ring with a friend, bring your family, or split your shift with co-workers or your church group. All are welcome!”
Be An Angel Tree Volunteer — The Salvation Army makes Christmas dreams a reality by offering holiday shoppers the chance to adopt a child through the Angel Tree Program.
“Thanks to the generous support of community donors and businesses we anticipate providing gifts for nearly 570 children this year,” said Major Good. “We are seeking volunteers to help manage Angel Tree adoption locations, sort gifts, and be part of our gift distribution day to registered families.”
Host an Angel Tree -Volunteer your place of business where employees, visitors and customers can participate by adopting one or more Angels.
“We are so grateful to our committed volunteers,” said Major Good. “We hope everyone will consider giving even just a few hours of their time this season and give back to the community through The Salvation Army. We can’t do it without you. Our volunteers are truly the army behind the Army.”
