Destiny Caudill and Mary Grace Starks are living proof that sometimes it is better to give than to recieve.
The two Hopkins County friends, who both turned 12 on April 25, decided they would give their birthday money and gifts this year to the residents at Ridgewood Terrace Health and Rehabilitation Center in Madisonville.
“Right now, they really can’t get out, they don’t see anybody, and we just wanted to give them a gift or something,” said Mary Grace.
Ridgewood has been impacted significantly by the novel coronavirus, with 61 residents and 21 staff members testing positive, along with 22 resident deaths, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
The two friends have grown up playing soccer together, and on their birthday, they hosted a new kind of birthday party — a parade.
The parade was held at South Hopkins Middle School so the two could keep a healthy physical distance. Cars came and honked in celebration, while others gave gifts from their vehicles.
Instead of presents for the girls, parade-goers were asked to bring gifts for the Ridgewood residents.
In the rain on Wednesday, Destiny and Mary Grace delivered 28 bags with close to $300 worth of individually packed items. The bags will be disinfected and remain in an isolated area until they are deemed safe to give to residents, said Ridgewood administrator Lauren Llyod,
“Since the coronavirus came, not many people have been able to see their families,” said Destiny. “We’ve been able to get them gifts as if it was from their family.”
The bags included items like shampoo, toothbrushes and toothpaste, puzzles, notebooks and pens, lotions and more. Both girls collected the items from the parade, and Mary Grace stuffed the gift bags.
“I just want to put a smile on their face,” she said.
Mary Grace’s mom, Allison Starks, said she hopes the residents know the community is rooting for them during this time.
“We just wanted to take care of those that are at Ridgewood and let them know the community supports them and is behind them,” she said. “We also appreciate everybody that works here, and we’re going to get through this together.”
The community outpouring of generosity and support for the area’s long-term care facilities has had an impact on both residents and staff, said Lloyd.
“It’s been amazing,” she said. “It’s so important, and we need all the support and thoughts and prayer to continue to rally on. It makes us, our community, a family. We genuinely appreciate it.”
If you are interested in donating to Ridgewood Terrace during this time, they ask that you contact their activities coordinator. Lloyd also said they cannot accept any homemade goods but can accept donations of individually packaged items.
