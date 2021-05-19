Police say they were headed to a house on Bellville Road near Providence on Friday intending to arrest a suspect wanted on charges of trafficking in a controlled substance, but what they found resulted in additional charges of criminal abuse of a child.
Officers from the Providence Police Department, Clay Police Department, the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force and a canine unit from the Todd County Sheriff’s Office executed a warrant at the residence of Felicia Terrell, 27 of Providence.
While questioning Terrell, police noticed a naked child inside the house and received consent from the suspect to search the entire house.
Officers say they then located a small bedroom in the residence with a barn or horse stable type door that was secured by an external lock, the type designed to keep someone locked inside.
On the inside of the door officers noted small handprints in what appeared to be human feces on the walls and inside of the door. Reports say the floor was littered with addition feces, urine and loose pieces of cereal and the window to the bedroom was boarded up.
In the center of the room police report they found a twin sized mattress with no sheets, pillows or covers. The mattress also contained fecal matter.
Police say Terrell indicated the bedroom did not have lights or electricity.
The 4-year-old child was removed from the home and placed with a suitable family until Social Service could respond, which was expected to happen on Monday, according to police.
Terrell was arrested and also charged with trafficking in a controlled substance.
The arrest comes less than a week after Terrell was indicted by a Webster County Grand Jury on a charge of trafficking in meth.
The investigation is ongoing, according to Providence Police Chief Todd Jones.
Contact Matt Hughes at matt@journalenterprise.com or 270-667-2069
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.