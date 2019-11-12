***UPDATE: Roadway is now open.***
There are several accidents with injuries near mile marker 102 on I-69 north bound (between Dawson Springs and the I-69/WK interchange). There are currently hazardous conditions in the area and the north bound side will be shut down for period of time. We will update when the roadway is opened.
