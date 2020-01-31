For awhile, Tuesday looked like the latest deadline in the Madisonville 2020 election. But the Kentucky Secretary of State said otherwise.
The Hopkins County Clerk’s office had said independent candidates for City Council had to file a “statement of intent” by the close of business Tuesday. But Council member Adam Townsend told The Messenger something different — and that prompted a call to Frankfort for a ruling.
“It’s a technical deadline,” Townsend said. But it’s one he considered “pointless” and not binding. He speaks from personal experience.
“There’s also the option of running as a certain independent,” Townsend said. That’s what he did four years ago when he first was elected.
So County Clerk Keenan Cloern asked Secretary of State Michael Adams’s office for guidance.
“Statements of intent are not applicable to the Madisonville City Council,” Cloern said Wednesday. “That’s only for first-class cities.”
The Kentucky League of Cities explains “cities of the first class” have a Mayor-Alderman form of government. Cloern said Madisonville has a different classification, as home rule class.
Cloern added that no one has submitted a statement of intent to run as an independent, anyway.
The absolute deadline for candidates to file for Madisonville City Council is Tuesday, June 2. Townsend indicated in the past, no statement of intent was needed to do that. In fact, he said four City Council candidates filed that way in 2018.
Townsend filed for a third term in Ward 3 as an independent in December.
Tuesday’s developments leave the door open for Ward 6 Council member Bobby Johnson to run as an independent, despite a year of health problems.
Son Bobby Johnson Jr. posted a birthday tribute to his father on Facebook on Friday, Jan. 10. In that post, the younger Johnson said both of his father’s legs had been amputated.
Johnson broke his leg in a fall at home last January, then said he developed “some sort of stomach sickness” while in the hospital. The health complications have forced Johnson to miss many council meetings. His last appearance was in October.
Johnson Jr. told The Messenger via Facebook Tuesday that his father had spent the last week in the Vanderbilt Stallworth Medical Center for rehabilitation. Johnson could be there for another week or two, he said.
“He’s getting better everyday,” Johnson Jr. wrote on Facebook. He thanked everyone for their prayers, but is not sure if his father still plans to seek reelection.
“I’m sure he’ll let everyone know sooner than later,” Johnson Jr. wrote.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.