As the weather starts to warm, organizations in Hopkins County are planning their outdoor events.
The Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce is having its annual Community Clean-Up day Saturday and is still in need of volunteers.
Chamber President Libby Spencer said the goal is to clean up South Main Street from Broadway to Country Club, including exit 116. They have about 60 volunteers already, but they could use another 40 or more to accomplish the goal.
“Exit 116 is going to add more time and effort,” she said. “So, if we had more volunteers, the faster we could get it done.”
Volunteers will come to the Chamber office at 7:30 a.m. Saturday to check-in, grab some gear, find out their assigned area and get breakfast. Spencer said everyone should be heading out to start cleaning by 8 a.m.
Between 12:30 and 1 p.m., volunteers will start making their way back to the Chamber office for lunch provided by Market Place and a free T-shirt. Spencer said volunteers who can only stay a few hours are still encouraged to help, but they will need to check out when they leave.
“Just for safety purposes, everyone who checks in will have to check out, pick up their lunch and head out,” said Spencer. “That is just to make sure everyone who is out there is accounted for.”
Because it is such a large space, Spencer is worried about not getting South Main cleaned up so an afternoon clean-up crew will be on standby.
“If anyone is not available in the morning, but they are available in the afternoon, watch our Facebook page and we will let them know if we still need help,” said Spencer.
Anyone wanting to volunteer for the morning or afternoon clean-up crew needs to let the Chamber know through social media, calling the office at 270-821-3435, or signing up through the website link, http://estchamber5 _15_19.chambermaster.com/form/view/22704.
Spencer said anyone wanting to volunteer needs to sign up by noon today so the Chamber can ensure they get food and that there are enough supplies.
Another event coming up is the Chamber Member Meeting at the Madisonville Airport from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
“This is just an opportunity for our members to come together and tour the airport to learn how important the airport is to the business community and our economy,” said Spencer.
The event has three speakers scheduled, Airport Manager Emily Herron, Madisonville Community College President and CEO Dr. Cindy Kelley and State Rep. Melinda Gibbons Prunty, she said. Members will get a tour of the airport as well as learn about the new aviation program at the college.
Spencer said the event is only for Chamber members and tickets are $20. Lunch is being provided by Subway on South Main Street.
“It should be very laid back, lots of walking,” she said. “We are going to be having lunch in a hanger, which is going to be limited heating and cooling.”
For tickets or more information call the chamber at 270-821-3435 or visit https://business. hopkinschamber.com/events/calendar.
A new event this year in Hopkins County is Bike Nite, hosted by the Pennyrile Faith Riders from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 14 in downtown Hanson.
“We are always looking for ways to plug into the community as well as ways to involve bikers,” said Pennyrile Faith Riders Director Mark Odum.
Faith Riders is a national organization with chapters in almost every state.
“We are a bike ministry based out of our sponsor church — Grapevine Baptist,” said Odum. “The whole mission of the group is to minister to bikers and share the love of Jesus Christ.”
Several towns across the U.S. have Bike Nite, where motorcycle owners and enthusiasts can talk about bikes and enjoy looking at other people’s bikes.
Odum said he talked with Swaggy P’s Country Market in Hanson about having the market be the central location for the event. There will be door prizes and t-shirts given away throughout the night.
“When everybody comes in, we will have a little registration tent and anybody interested in door prizes can sign up,” he said.
Plans are also being made for there to be some porch pickin’ on the market porch near at the end of the event with guitars set up for people to play or people can bring their own.
“It is just a time of eating together, fellowship and a little bit of fun with the door prizes and t-shirts,” said Odum. “You don’t have to have a bike to come out and enjoy looking at them.”
Odum hopes the event will turn into a monthly ritual, at least through the summer months, for Hopkins County.
Because the market is small, tables will be set up outside for people to eat and socialize and still stay socially distanced. Odum said basic safety guidelines will be followed like social distancing and encouraging the use of hand sanitizer. Wearing masks will be at the discretion of the individual, he said.
For more information, a Facebook event page has been created for the Bike Nite. Type “Bike Nite” in the events search bar on Facebook to find the page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.