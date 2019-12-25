Charles and I want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas! We hope you have a blessed Christmas with your family and friends. I can't believe that its Christmas and this year is almost gone. I remember as a youngster, that time just seemed to drag so slow and that Christmas would never come, now it's just flying and I feel like we just celebrated 2018!
Did you celebrate any special traditions or have a holiday vacation? We will be watching the Disney Magical Kingdom Christmas Parade today! Its always so spectacular to see all the holiday decorations at Disney! If you've never been to Disney, you should add it to your bucket list. Charles and I will complete the day watching a marathon of Hallmark Channel Christmas movies! During this holiday season, we hope you will remember the true meaning of Christmas, that "Jesus is the Reason for the Season."
New Year's Eve will have a special celebration for Big Blue Football as the Wildcats will play in the Belk Bowl at noon in Charlotte. They will play Virginia Tech setting up an ACC-SEC matchup. Good Luck CATS! Now is the time to start thinking about those New Year Resolutions!
If you love cookbooks, then you need to add "Recipes from our Region" to your collection. The book includes a section on cooking terms, herbs and spices, measurements, microwave tips, serving info for larger groups and cooking tips for breads, desserts, fruits and vegetables. Directions are also included on napkin folding! The Pennyrile Municipal Clerks are selling them for $10 with their favorite area recipes. This is a fundraiser to support the area clerks. Nine counties makeup the region: Caldwell, Christian, Crittenden, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Muhlenberg, Todd and Trigg. For more info contact your local city clerks or stop by Madisonville City Hall to get yours from Kim Blue.
Congratulations to Rick Welch on his upcoming retirement as publisher from The Messenger. Rick has been working at The Messenger since 2008. His career has spanned over 39 years in the newspaper business. I want to wish Rick the best on his retirement and upcoming adventures. I know we will miss him!
Congratulations to Morgan Penrod on graduating from MCC! Morgan received her degree in Occupational Therapy at the first MCC Fall Commencement!
This week is the deadline, if you want to be a candidate or vote in the May 19 Primary and need to change your party. Only voters registered in that party by Dec. 31 are eligible to vote or run for that parties nomination. Many offices will be closed for the holidays, so make arrangements by Monday or postmark your changes by the 31st or you can change your info or register online at GoVoteKY.com.
Remember to keep our veterans at the Eddie Ballard Western Kentucky Veterans Center (WKVC) in your prayers. I know they would appreciate a visit or card from you or your organization to thank them for their service and on special holidays. Send mail to WKVC, 926 Veterans Drive, Hanson, KY 42413. For info call 270-322-9087.
The City of Nebo needs your assistance to repair the Union Cemetery fence as well as seasonal mowing and maintenance upkeep. The Cemetery Fund is maintained entirely with your donations and profits from the Nebo Fall Festival. Your support is needed to complete the job that is estimated to cost over $7,000. Donations may be sent by mail to the City of Nebo, Cemetery Fund, P.O. Bx 173, Nebo, KY 42441. We have established a Nebo KY Union Cemetery Go Fund Me Page for donations at: gofundme.com/nebo-ky-union-cemetery-fund. The City of Nebo along with Knight & Sons Monument Company is overseeing the cemetery. Please include your contact info and family names buried there. Contact Mayor Karen Lantrip for info at 270-853-7253.
Volunteers are always needed at Common Garments Ministry and Elizabeth's House in Nebo. Contact Anna Beth Parish for info at 270-249-0008 or 270-871-5887 (cell). The store is open on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m to 3:30 p.m. Donations are needed for toiletries, paper towels and toilet paper. The Nebo Royalty encourages you to support our community service projects.
Upcoming Community Events:
Check my Nebo News Facebook Page for a listing of events and photos.
Dec.-Jan. 15: 2019 Festival of Lights, 6-11:45 p.m. nightly in Grand Rivers.
Dec. 19-Jan. 1: Hopkins Co. Schools Christmas Break!
Dec. 25: Merry Christmas! Disney Christmas Parade!
Dec. 31: New Year's Eve!
Jan. 1: Happy New Year! Tournament of Roses Parade!
Jan. 6: Nebo City Commission Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Community Center. Open to public.
Feb. 22: Frozen Miss & Mister Nebo Relay For Life Pageant.
Special Nebo Royalty birthday greetings this week go to Lillian Powell, Abigail Thompson, Issac Frogge and Kaylin Hooten. Lillian, Abigail and Kaylin will celebrate on Dec. 26. Lillian will turn 21. She is the reigning Modern Miss Nebo Relay and 2017 Modern Miss Nebo. Abigail will turn 7. She is the 2015 Duchess Toddler Miss Nebo. Issac will turn 5. He is the 2018 Wee Mister Nebo. Kaylin will turn 4 on Dec. 29. She is the 2017 Jr. Baby Miss Nebo Relay, reigning Kentucky Festival and U.S. Humanitarian Supreme.
Happy Birthday to those celebrating this week: Dec. 25-31
Wed. Dec. 25: Merry Christmas! Boyd Smith.
Thurs. Dec. 26: Cheryl Ryan; Jeff Browning.
Fri. Dec. 27: Marty Lantrip.
Sat. Dec. 28: Debra Lynn Jones; Carol Crowe Watkins; Regina Stacey Scott.
Sun. Dec. 29: Patty Thomas.
Tues. Dec. 31: New Year's Eve!
Happy Anniversary to those celebrating special milestones this week: Dec. 25-31
John & Martha Bone Wyatt will celebrate their 68th anniversary on Dec. 27.
Get Well prayers are needed for Louise Riggs, Randa Lynn, Dustin Ray, Dorothy Shoulders, Emma Lear, Hope Miller, Rosetta Bryant, James Kelley, Jackie Pearce, Ron Wilson, Perry Johnson, Danny Dailey and my dad, Herman Vincent and those at home, in the hospital and rest homes. Please keep our first responders, military and their families in your thoughts and prayers as well as those effected by recent flooding, storms and disasters. Please add a special prayer for all the relief workers, linemen and volunteers who are assisting with disaster efforts.
We lost Polly Ashby, Leon Peyton and several loved ones, friends and neighbors in our communities during the past week and we send our condolences to their families.
I encourage you to send me your information about upcoming events, anniversaries, awards and recognition, birthdays, church, organization and school news, prayer and get well requests, promotions, retirements, reunions, vacations, etc. You can reach me at 270-399-1578 or email: patvincent@bellsouth.net Please like and follow my Facebook Page: Nebo, KY News & Community Events for more news and photos. I look forward to hearing from you and promoting great things about our community. Note: the deadline for the Nebo News is a week ahead, so please get your news to me by Tuesday to be included.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.