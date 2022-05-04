During Tuesday night’s meeting of the Hopkins County School Board, members heard and accepted a proposal to increase the salary schedule for both classified and certified personnel.
Eydie Tate, Hopkins County School’s chief financial officer, said when they compared Hopkins County Schools’ salaries with other regional schools, the district was less competitive in some areas.
“Hopefully, with this increase in pay we will be able to recruit great teachers and then retain them too,” she said.
Teachers who have been employed for zero to five years will receive a 5% increase, employees who have worked six to nine years will receive a 4% increase, and anyone who has worked 10 years or more will receive a 3% increase.
All classified staff will receive at least a 3% pay increase.
“With this salary schedule, no classified full-time employee will make less than $10.50 per hour,” said Tate. “That number was at $9.48 in previous years.”
Substitute pay will also increase from $8.50 to $10 an hour. Long-term subs will receive a higher rate of pay after the 21st day of serving concurrently and will be retroactive to the start of the same job without a break in service.
The pay increase will take effect on July 1. This is one of the largest increases in the history of the school system, previously it did not get above 2%.
Michael Powers, president of the Hopkins County Education Association, told the board that the HCEA approached them about a pay increase because they believed it was important there was a meaningful raise in the school.
“We have asked for 5% because we believed it was substantial,” he said. “While the salary schedule on tonight’s agenda does not fully meet the standard we were pushing for, I do believe it is a step in the right direction. It begins to recognize the accomplishment of our educators.”
Many of the board members told the crowd of mostly school employees at the meeting that they are glad to be able to give them a raise for all that they do for students.
“Being a teacher is not a job it is a calling,” said board member John Osborne. “We as a board appreciate what you do. We appreciate the hours.”
Also during the meeting, the school board approved a change to early enrollment to kindergarten for the coming school year.
Director of Elementary Education Wendy Mitchell said the policy prior to tonight was that if a student tested in the 97th%ile they were accepted into kindergarten early.
“Because the scale of the tests shows that you are ready and above level from the 90th%ile and up, we lowered that automatic approval for four-year-olds to the 90th%ile,” she said.
Also in the new policy, if a student is scoring between the 65th and 89th%ile, then the committee will review that child’s information from scores to observation to the child’s birthday.
In other news from Tuesday’s meeting, the school board:
- recognized Cassandra Oliver, a teacher at Hopkins County Central High School, with the “Remember Your Why” Award for going above and beyond for her students and the school. Also, for helping out, even when not asked.
- approved KETS payment invoices to Alpha Technologies, Inc. for $57,539.83 for cabling material at Madisonville North Hopkins High School.
- approved payment invoices to LE Gregg Associates in the amount of $10, 535.83 for engineer services on the new Hanson Elementary School.
- approved the Hopkins County Schools continuation of Learning Plan for the 2022-2023 school year.
- approved a memorandum of understanding with EF High School Exchange Year for the 2022-2023 school year.
- approved emergency, adjunct instructors, and substitute teachers for the 2022-2023 school year
- approved to declare Madisonville North Hopkins band uniforms as surplus property and to
- be sold at public auction.
- approved a bid for West Hopkins Water Treatment Finishing to Clearwater Environmental Services and a bid for soft drink beverage vending from Dr. Pepper/LBH for the 2022-2023 school year.
- approved a re-manufactured Ricoh lease agreement for the central office human resources department.
The next school board meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Monday, May 16 at the Hopkins County Career and Technology Center.
