Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Tuesday:
Keyla Foster, 36, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with possession of synthetic drugs and tampering with physical evidence.
Heather Heath, 34, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Timothy Oliver, 30, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with non-payment of court costs and failure to appear.
Thomas Looney, 46, of Crofton, was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Daniel Riggle, 39, of Clarksville, Tennessee, was charged Monday with failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance and operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and failure to appear.
Jessica Wood, 38, of Earlington, was charged Monday with failure to appear.
Joseph Rich, 51, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with theft of a motor vehicle registration plate.
