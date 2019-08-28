Former mall owner promotes city's future

A saw is whirring. Workers are working. But what exactly is coming to one corner of Parkway Plaza Mall?
Activity was evident Monday evening inside one of the spaces listed as "available," between Bath and Body Works and Peebles. But no sign was posted about what might be going there. A message left with the mall manager Tuesday was not returned.
Parkway Plaza's current online map shows 10 available locations throughout the mall. Earlier this month, it was announced
See Mall/Page A6
that Peebles will be transitioning into a Gordman's retail store.
Ershig Properties announced last week that it had sold the mall to Commercial Retail Group (CRG) of Austin, Texas. Records at the Hopkins County Clerk's office listed the sale price at $7.775 million, and the agreement with Monroe Retail Group LLC was signed last Wednesday.
"It was just mutual," President Don Ershig said of the transaction. He said the deal was worked out within the last 120 days, strengthening CRG's Kentucky holdings after its purchase of Richmond Mall. CRG has yet to mention Parkway Plaza on its website or through a news release.
Ershig recalled purchasing Parkway Plaza from Equitable Life Insurance Company in 1998. While he's given up the mall after more than two decades, he said he's not giving up on the Hopkins County economy.
"We see a lot of future in Madisonville. It's Madisonville's turn," Ershig said - following times of growth for other western Kentucky locations such as Bowling Green, Hopkinsville and Owensboro.
Ershig Properties still owns Madison Square Shopping Center and oversees the Mid-Town Commons development.
"We're pretty well invested in the community," Ershig said. He anticipates growth in Mid-Town Commons will continue once a connecting road north of East Center Street is completed.
Ershig calls Madisonville a "micropolitan hub" for the region because it has major medical facilities, higher education, the arts and a strong industrial base. He said Madisonville contains "all the major ingredients for continuous growth."
