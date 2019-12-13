During a silent auction, you watch the item you place your bid on like a hawk preying on its food. During the second annual Pennyroyal Master Gardeners Silent Auction, gardeners waited patiently to see if others outbid their items much in the same way.
Each item had an artisanal element. Either it was grown in a garden, baked in a home or crafted specifically for Thursday's event at the
See Funds/Page A6
Hopkins County Extension Office in Madisonville.
"The silent auction, I love it. This is our second year doing it," said Pennyroyal's Public Relations Specialist Heather Staggs. "I always walk away with something."
Shoppers were treated to items that pull at their particular heartstrings, each related to gardening in some way.
"I bid on this Christmas tree and some food," Staggs said. "There are different things. Some of it is educational, some of it is fun and a lot of it, in some way shape or form, is handcrafted -- if not by our master gardeners then by someone they know."
There were jellies and cookies and multiple plants at the auction. The proceeds from the sale to go toward educational programming for next year, said Donna Stricklin, during her last meeting as the group's president.
"We hope to bring in a well-known speaker at next spring's garden fair," she said.
As the auction continued, gardeners were treated to a potluck lunch with multiple fresh salads.
"People have brought lovely things," said 10-year Master Gardener Jeannie Calhoun.
As people began eating, others continued to gaze on the items they placed bids.
"So far, I've bid on one thing," said nine-year Master Gardener Joyce Workman. "I like to hold back, and wait to see what goes on, then go in there. I love auctions, they really get your blood pumping. I've got my eye on a couple of little bug decorations."
As a person who loves being outside and in the dirt, Workman said one of the most enjoyable parts of being a gardener is watching her plants grow.
"Starting them out from a seed or a small plant and watching how they develop," she said. "That's kind of philosophical, but to me, I like being in the dirt, I like being outside and I love master gardeners. I love the social aspect of it. Being able to share information and learn, that's my favorite part of being a master gardener.
For more information about joining the Pennyroyal Master Gardeners, contact the Hopkins County Cooperative Extension Service at 270-821-3650 or stop by their office at 75 Cornwall Drive in Madisonville.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.