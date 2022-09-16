Stu Recke said there is a difference between wanting to work and having to work, and he wants to be the School Resource Officer at James Madison Middle School.
“I enjoy this,” he said. “I’m 53. I would be bored at home. It is not about the money. It is about enjoying what you do”
Recke started with the Kentucky State Police in 1993 and was stationed at Post 2 in Madisonville.
“I was assigned to Muhlenberg County. I worked the road for about half of my career, and I did public affairs the other half of my career,” he said.
He retired from the state police in 2016, and after eight months, Recke became a Trooper R, which is a state police program that hires back retired troopers. After three and a half years in the Trooper R program, Recke said he got a call from the Madisonville Police Department about an SRO position at James Madison Middle school.
“I started with Madisonville in November 2020 as the school resource officer here at James Madison,” said Recke.
Part of his job with public affairs in the state police, besides dealing with the media, was doing community education programs, so he was in the schools doing anything from seat belt safety to the dangers of drugs.
“I remember, I actually came to James Madison a few times and did programs,” he said. “I just remember what a nice school it was.”
Although James Madison is a middle school, Recke always thought he would go to an elementary school.
“I always told myself that I would never do a middle or high school, with kids and their hormones,” he said.“I was blessed, and I thoroughly love it.”
He believes his public affairs job helped prepare him for working in a middle school because he worked with all ages.
“You deal with each age group totally different. At an elementary, you get down on your hands and knees with them. Where a middle school, they are starting to mature, hopefully, and get a little older,” said Recke. “They don’t consider themselves kids anymore, so you treat them a little differently. Treat everybody with courtesy and respect.”
Recke said he enjoys being around the kids because you never know what is going on in their lives.
“I just hope I can be a positive influence on them in some shape or form,” he said.
Recke said one of his more memorable interactions was during his second year at James Madison when COVID-19 restrictions were still in place, and students would eat in the cafeteria or the gym to spread out. He made a point to stop by and talk to one of the sixth-grade students, just asking about what was for lunch and how they were doing.
“Later that year, I got a card from the student’s parents, and it was just saying they appreciated me speaking to that student,” he said. “They feel like they have a friend, and starting middle school, they were nervous and how I eased the transition for them.”
Recke said he still has the card from the student’s parents.
A lot of his other interactions with students are during the day when they pass each other in the hallways. He said they have their inside jokes and phrases to make sure everyone is doing okay.
Recke said he likes to start work early before the students get to school. He will walk around the building talking to some of the staff who are there. When the students do get to the school, he will spend some time at the car rider line, bus line, and in the cafeteria talking to the students.
“Once school starts, I like to go to all the doors and make sure they are all secure, then I just walk around,” he said.
One of his new priorities is to check on the boy’s bathrooms. Last year there was a hashtag challenge that was going around, and students were destroying bathrooms.
“We haven’t had any issues this year, but I try to do a little more checking,” said Recke.
Throughout the day he is on his feet moving around the school, going from the hallways between classes to the cafeteria during lunch. Recke said he tries to make a point to be out in the hallways during class change.
“We try to have adults in just about every area, just to make sure that things go smoothly,” he said. “When you get 500 plus kids together, there are always going to be some differences of opinion, and not everybody will get along, but we try to keep the peace.”
Recke said his goal is to address any issues before it turns into something criminal, and he really has to get involved.
“I did not come here to arrest kids. That was not ever the purpose,” he said. “The first route we always want to try is talking to them and explaining to them and say this kind of behavior is not acceptable”
Recke said a big part of his job is building relationships with the students, so if one of them has a problem or they hear of someone else having a problem, they can go to him.
“You form relationships and bonds with them,” he said.
Although his job is full-time, he does get breaks when the kids do, but by the time summer is coming to an end, he is excited to get back because he misses the kids.
“After those two months are over, I am always ready to come back,” he said.
