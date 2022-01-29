The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
George David Carter, was charged, January 27, for receiving stolen property, burglary in the third degree, and theft by unlawful taking.
Kenneth D. Morris, was charged, January 27, for receiving stolen property, burglary in the third degree and theft by unlawful taking.
Charles Taylor, was charged, January 27, for burglary in the second degree.
Jeremy Lee Hamby, was charged, January 27, for failure to appear in court, operating on a suspended or revoked license, possession of contaminated substances, tampering with physical evidence and prescription of contaminated substance not properly contained.
George David Carter, was charged, January 27, for operating on a suspended or revoked license.
Steven G. Haas, was charged, January 28, for failure to appear in court.
Bobby E. Arnett, was charged, January 27, for failure to appear in court.
