With a plater of cookies, the Woman's Club of Madisonville launched its 49th annual "Tree"mendous Christmas Auction Tuesday. During their monthly meeting, the platter was the first item sold during a mock auction and raised $160 for the November 14th fundraising event.
Tickets for the auction are $15 each and are available now at Merle Norman, Mark of Distinction and the Gift Horse. The events chair Donna Vaughan said tickets are sold at the door, the day of the event; however, they have sold out beforehand, and she urges people to buy early.
"The cost includes a wonderful buffet of delicious hors d'oeuvres by Catering and Creations," said Vaughan. "The tickets price pays for the food and the event itself. If you see a Woman's Club member, they can put you in touch with someone who has tickets, or you can send a message on Facebook," she said. "We welcome the entire community to come out and join us and help us to be able to give back to our community this next year.
"We are a community service organization," said Vaughan. "This is our only fundraiser this year."
Proceeds from the auction are given to non-profits and organizations that are doing good work in service to the area, she said. The proceeds go to both North Hopkins and Central's project graduations, Happy Feet, Impact Mentoring, Door of Hope, Breaking Bread, Family Resource Centers, the Human Society and Baptist Health Bears for Pediatric Patients.
"All of the community contributions that we will give out checks for in the spring, all of the committee work we do throughout the year, is funded by this auction," said Vaughan. "So, it's a very important auction."
During the meeting, Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission Director Tricia Noel previewed her auctioneering skills. She has been the auctioneer for the "Tree"mendous auction for nearly 10 years and enjoys the thrill behind the process.
"It can be stressful; it's hard work staying focused on the item and to the person who is bidding and what the bids are for," she said. "I'm proud that I can help make a difference in what we can contribute to those various entities in the community."
Having been a member of the Woman's Club for 27 years, Noel said the club has provided her with a community of like-minded women.
"It has provided me an opportunity to make friends and to enjoy the camaraderie of being able to give back to the community," she said. "I think that's important as citizens of a community that you find some avenue that you can give back to the community that's been good to you."
The 49th annual "Tree"mendous Christmas Auction will be held at the Ballard Convention Center in Madisonville. Doors open and the silent auction begins at 5:30 p.m. The live auction starts at 6:30 p.m.
This event is open to the public and is a tradition for many who attend, said Vaughn. She hopes that others in the community come to the auction and start a tradition to begin their holiday season.
"We have many that come every year, and it's a tradition," she said. "That's how they kick off their holidays."
