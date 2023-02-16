Severe thunderstorms and torrential rains overnight on Wednesday and into the morning hours resulted in flooded roadways around Hopkins County on Thursday, making travel difficult and in some cases dangerous.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), multiple roadways were had standing water as of 9:30 a.m. due to high water. Those included U.S. 41A at the seven to eight and 11 to 12 mile markers, U.S. 62 at the one to two mile markers and at the intersection with Highway 109, I-69 near the 125 mile marker, and highways 120, 874, 254, 281, 2281 and 70.
