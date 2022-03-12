The Hopkins County School Board will hold a Town Hall meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at South Hopkins Middle School.
Assistant Superintendent Marty Cline said the Board of Education wanted to hold the Town Hall to clarify any misconceptions people may have about the amended District Facilities Plan.
“The board and district administrators will also answer questions from community members,” he said.
The amended plan would close South Hopkins Middle School and Earlington Elementary permanently and combine them with Southside Elementary to create a preschool through eighth-grade school.
There was also a change that would turn the potential auxiliary gyms for Madisonville North Hopkins High School and Hopkins County Central High School into storm shelters. Along with allowing the board to purchase an existing structure for a potential new Central Office instead of building new construction.
Specific information on the Town Hall will be posted Sunday on the LPC page on the district website, www.hopkins.kyschools.us/LPC2022.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.