The Glema Mahr Center for the Arts, located on the Madisonville Community College’s campus, has established a reputation for presenting a wide variety of shows, inclusive of all genres, to entertain the entire community, and this upcoming season is no different. There will be shows and performances taking place in the auditorium, some with a more intimate setup and some which will be open to the entire 929-seat auditorium.
According to staff members of the Glema, The Center Stage lineup, sponsored by the City of Madisonville, Hopkins County Tourist & Convention Commission, the Enduring Legacy of Mrs. Glema Mahr, Old National Bank, and Baptist Health-Deaconess Madisonville, includes The Masters of Soul, The Guess Who, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s Wild & Swingin’ Holiday Party, Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone, The Kingdom Choir, and Deana Carter. The Glema’s US Bank Family Series is sure to be a hit with all ages with the Children’s Nutcracker and illusionist Jason Bishop.
The Glema Mahr Chamber Music Series will present Eykamp String Quartet, Empire Wild, and flutist Adam Sadberry. The Ideal Market/Rocket Oil Coffeehouse Series features comedian Tommy Ryman, singer/songwriter Tommy Womack, and popular jazz vocalist Jaimee Paul with Leif Shires on trumpet.
First United Bank & Trust’s partnership brings you Hopkins County Schools’ production of Seussical and an evening of cabaret style entertainment with “Songs and Scenes: A Night with the Arts,” and our Community Theatre will present two musicals: The Last Five Years and The Addams Family Musical. We will round out the season with three Special Events: Cornbread & Tortillas — a folk opera, A Community Christmas, featuring the MCC Singers & area ensembles, and the MCC Singers Spring Concert.
Season packages and single show tickets will go on sale August 2, 2022. Single tickets may be purchased in-person, by phone at 270-821-2787, or online at https://glemacenter.universitytickets.com. To purchase packages or have a discount applied to the order, visit or call the box office. Ticket Office hours are 9a.m.-4p.m. Monday — Friday.
For additional information visit, www.glemacenter.org, or call 270-821-2787.
