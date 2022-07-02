Due to the severe weather, lightning, thunder and torrential downpours, the city of Madisonville made the tough decision of canceling tonight's performances.
With extremely significant rainfall in such a short amount of time, saturated grounds, flooded roadways and downed tree limbs, the decision was made to protect the community and artists.
“We look forward to seeing everyone on Sunday and Monday for the remaining Fourth Fest events,” Emily Locke Public Relations Director for the City of Madisonville.
