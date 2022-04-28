Madisonville Police Chief Steve Bryan reported the following activities on Thursday:
• Alicia D. Humphries was charged on Tuesday with menacing and disorderly conduct.
• Timothy Lee Morse was charged on Wednesday with failure to appear, possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• James A. Farrow was charged on Wednesday with contempt of court/libel/slander.
• Tammy L. Stafford was charged on Wednesday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle.
• Joy L. Stallins was charged on Thursday with public intoxication with a controlled substance (excludes alcohol).
