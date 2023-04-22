Hopkins County Clerk Keenan Cloern told member of the Hopkins County Fiscal Court on Tuesday that her office is working towards getting “print-on-demand” ballot printers across the county, which could eventually open up more of the county’s polling places to all county voters.
But that change will likely not happen in 2023.
Currently the Ballard Convention Center is the only polling center in the county that is open to everyone, with the remainder of the precincts in the county being open to only the voters registered in that precinct.
One of the big holdups to making the change county-wide is access to print-on-demand hardware that would allow poll workers to print voter specific ballots rather than the ones just for that precinct. Currently the clerk’s office pre-prints ballots for each individual precinct, meaning a voter from one precinct would not be able to get a ballot for their area in a different precinct.
Cloern said that the county currently only has four of the print-on-demand printers, all of which are utilized at the Ballard Center. Through grant funding she is looking to purchase 10 more printers this summer, but it would take around 60 printers to equip the entire county. The total cost would be between $250,000 and 300,000.
