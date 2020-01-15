There is a critical need for blood across the country, according to the American Red Cross. Winter months are the hardest time to receive donations, because of holidays, winter weather and the flu.
"Right now is a crucial time for blood," said Karen Beadnell, a donor recruiter for Baptist Health in Madisonville. "Because people don't want to get out, or because people are sick, donations are down."
Although Baptist Health can use all blood types, right now, they have a greater need for Type O blood, said Beadnell.
"O negative can go to anyone positive or negative (the universal donor), and most people are O positive," she said.
Having enough Type O blood stocked is crucial for ongoing patient care and emergencies, according to the Red Cross. Beadnell said the number of people who are O positive is about even with Type A, but Type O edges out just a little bit with roughly 47% of the population being O positive.
"We go through that more than any of them," she said. "Right now, we are in a shortage."
The process of donating blood takes about an hour, said Beadnell.
"We like an hour from start to finish," she said. "We like for them to have eaten in the last four hours before they donate. You have to weigh over 110 pounds, and be at least 17 years old."
Before you donate, there is a screening process to see if you are eligible. You cannot give if you have had a new tattoo in the last year, visited certain countries or are taking certain medications, she said.
Baptist Health's blood bank is self-sustaining, meaning they supply 85% of what the hospital uses. The blood they collect comes from in-house donors, and as a team, they are also out a couple of times a week for blood drives, said Beadnell. One donation can save up to three lives of your friends, family or neighbors.
"There are few hospitals that do what we do, having an in house blood donation program," she said.
Those interested in donating to Baptist Health's blood bank can call and set up an appointment at 270-825-5150 or visit them at one of their scheduled blood drives. Walk-ins are welcome.
Upcoming public blood drives include Baptist Health's employee drive from 8 a.m to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21. Life Temple Church is hosting a drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29. Fitness Formula is hosting a drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4. Christ the King will hold its drive from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11. The YMCA is holding a drive from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, while Madisonville Community College will have its blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25.
