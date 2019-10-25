Water break closes schools for second day

Thursday's major water break in Madisonville affected a wide range of activities, from schools to some city services.
Hopkins County schools are closed for a second day today because of the break. This follows some confusion Thursday when students were sent home shortly after arriving for the day.
Superintendent Deanna Ashby said she was informed of the break a little after 5 a.m., "but we were still under the hope that this situation could be resolved and our day could continue as normal."
By 7:20 a.m., news of the break's size and scope ruled that out. So classes were dismissed at 8:30 a.m.
Ashby said Thursday and today are considered "skills days," with students using the Study Island website to work on lessons online. That means it's still an official class day for the district and no make-up date will be needed.
Tonight's Senior Night football game for Hopkins County Central against Hopkinsville is still on. Ashby said Central High School is served by a different water supplier than Madisonville.
The Madisonville Fire Department
See Schools/Page A6
could not tap into its hydrants for several hours Thursday after the pipe broke.
"We contacted the volunteer fire departments around us that had tankers," Fire Chief John Dunning said. "We had them on standby to provide support."
No trouble was reported during those hours, according to Dunning.
Even though coffees and most teas require boiled water, Big City Market & Coffee Bar downtown closed for the day. A Facebook post explained the decision was "under the category of 'better safe than sorry.' "
But Barry Franklin with the Hopkins County Health Department said in most cases, restaurants and stores which sell food can remain open under a boil water advisory.
"They have to turn off the water to their ice machines or drink machines," Franklin said, substituting it with bottled water. He added hand sanitizer must be made available for customers, and employees still must wash their hands with hot water before returning to work.
