While the Hopkins County School District will not require masking for staff or students when classes resume next week, the Dawson Springs Independent School District has decided to follow recommendations from Governor Andy Beshear and the Centers for Disease Control and require the measure inside its buildings regardless of vaccination status.
Dawson Superintendent Leonard Whalen released a letter Tuesday to all “stakeholders” outlining the system’s plan for its opening on Wednesday, Aug. 11.
“Based on the current situation here in Dawson Springs and the surrounding area, with the recent rise in cases and the accelerated contagiousness of the COVID-19 delta variant, and based on the recommendation of Governor Beshear, we will start the 2021-2022 school year with a continuation of the risk mitigation strategies that proved successful for us last year,” Whalen wrote in the letter. “Because our top priority is consistent, in-person learning, universal masking will be required inside all our buildings regardless of vaccination status.”
Whalen went on to write the school system will ease “masking requirements as quickly as possible” by utilizing information from the Hopkins County Health Department and the State Department of Health.
The Hopkins County School Board met in regular session Monday and followed that meeting with a work session to finalize its plan for reopening, which is also set for Aug. 11.
Following much debate during the session, it was unanimously decided the only change to the plan would be to require masks on school buses.
Hopkins County School Superintendent Amy Smith said she received an email forwarded from Kentucky Department of Education Commissioner Jason Glass Monday from the CDC outlining that requirement.
“In that email, it stated that per CDC requirements, masking on school buses is a requirement,” she said.
In the draft plan, masks were optional on the bus. Masks are still optional inside the schools for both staff and students, according to Smith.
