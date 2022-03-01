The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department released the following report:
Keri D. Abbott, of Madisonville, was charged, February 24, for failure to appear in court twice.
William D. Jones, of Hanson, was charged, February 25, for operating a motor vehichle under the influence of alcohol in the first offense and license to be in possession.
Kenneth A. Randolph, of Earlington, was charged, February 25, for drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.
Keyla Marsha Foster, of Madisonville, was charged, February 27, for theft by unlawful taking/shoplifting.
Kristopher R. Ervin, of Madisonville, was charged for failure to appear in court.
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Michael C. Miles, was charged, February 27, for probation violation for felony offense.
Justin T. Nevitt, was charged, February 24, for sodomy in the first degree with a child under the age of 12 years old. Nevitt was also charged for incest with a minor/ serious injury.
Cesar Noel Benitez Rosa, was charged, February 25, for failure to appear in court.
Steven Ray Carner, was charged, February 25, for failure to appear in court.
Randall Curneal, was charged, February 25, for contempt of court, libel/slander/resistance to order.
Gordon Colburn, was charged, February 25, for failure to appear in court.
Alyssia N. Moulton, was charged, February 26, as a fugitive from another state.
Brittany Duvall,w as charged, February 27, for unlawful transaction with a minor, illegal sex with a child less than 12 years old. Duvall admitted to witnessing sexual intercourse with the minor and 30 year old man, and allowing it to continue for several months.
Joshua Randall Looney, was charged, February 27, for rape in the first degree with a victim under the age of 12, and sodomy in the first degree with a victim under the age of 12.
