The teacher in this file photo from The Messenger's archives was all smiles while students listened intently to the subject at hand. If you recognize the teacher, any of the students or remember the occasion, please email Jon Garrett at jgarrett@the-messenger.com. The Messenger publishes a Back in Time photo in each edition of the paper.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.