While Hopkins County residents — like most Kentuckians — have been dealing with Mother Nature this week, some local healthcare officials are finding a silver lining in those dreaded snow clouds.
Across the state and in Hopkins County, COVID-19 positive cases are decreasing — which has some local health care officials drawing a correlation to the inclement weather.
Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach said she believes the decrease in cases is partly because people are staying inside due to the conditions outside.
According to the state’s COVID-19 website, there were two new COVID-19 cases in Hopkins County on Tuesday. The county is classified as red with 28.1 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents. A red classification means there are more than 25 cases per 100,000 residents in a county.
Even though cases are trending downward, people still need to wear their masks, socially distance and continue to use hand sanitizer, said Beach. She has been to several facilities in town and noticed that mask-wearing is getting lax.
“We still do have quite a few COVID positives coming in and it is still wide-spread in our community,” said Beach. “It is just down from the huge high we had after Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year.”
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director with Baptist Health Madisonville, said the hospital is also witnessing a decline in patients.
“We are seeing a nice, steady decline in COVID-19 patients that matches what we are seeing statewide — which is great news,” she said.
Quinn said the hospital had 15 COVID-19 positive patients on Tuesday, with two in the Critical Care Unit. COVID-19 positive patients make up 13% of the hospital’s total patient population.
For more information or questions about COVID-19, call the state’s hotline at 800-722-5725 or visit kycovid19.ky.gov.
