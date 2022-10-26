As pickleball continues to be a popular sport to stay active, injuries can occur if players are not careful.
Scott Stevenson, a physical therapist at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville, said while the hospital has not seen a large number of pickleball injuries, accidents can happen with any sport.
“Keeping your whole body strong and flexible can prevent many injuries,” he said. “You have to make sure your body is well prepared for the activity or sport.”
Making sure you have a good warm-up and stretching routine before starting an activity can help, he said. It is also crucial in mitigating a person’s risk for injury.
Some of the more common injuries they have seen are back injuries, knee injuries like ACL or MCL, an Achilles tendon rupture, medial or lateral epicondylitis, heel contusions, and rotator cuff injuries.
“Play can also aggravate old injuries causing flare-ups of arthritis and tendon pain, therefore creating overuse syndromes,” said Stevenson.
Some ways to help ease pain can be ice, rest, specific stretching or strengthening activities, electrical stimulation or heat, or other therapeutic interventions. He said physical therapists can help make those selections.
“Injuries even from Pickleball, especially for the “weekend athlete” can cause pain and discomfort,” said Stevenson.
“As with more serious injuries from any sport or activity, it can lead to adversely affecting your activities of daily living or even your work.”
If anyone has an injury and would like a Physical or Occupational Therapist to help in recovery or education on how to prevent injuries, call your primary care physician, and they can refer you to the Baptist Health Deaconess Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation.
“We would be happy to assist in getting you back out on the court quickly and in the safest manner possible,” said Stevenson.
Madisonville is home to eight pickleball courts, four at Madisonville City Park and four at Cherry Park on Bell Drive.
Caleb Nelson, the Parks and Cemetery’s superintendent, said the city park courts were installed this year, but the courts at Cherry Park have been around for about three years. He said both park courts get used a lot by local groups.
“They are always being used,” he said. “There are very active groups throughout the community that use them.”
Pickleball is a cross between tennis, ping-pong and racquetball, said Nelson. It is a way to have fun while still staying active.
“We are excited to see where the sport goes and grows in the future,” he said.
Both parks are open to the public and there is no fee to play pickleball.
