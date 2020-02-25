The Glema Mahr Center for the Arts set a big goal. And Monday, it officially made it.
The Hopkins County Tourism Commission voted to provide the remaining money to finish the “Dress Up the Glema” fundraising campaign. The official announcement should occur Saturday night during the Barefoot Movement bluegrass-folk concert.
“I’m thrilled and a little bit overwhelmed,” Center Director Brad Downall said on hearing the news.
Madisonville Community College President Dr. Cindy Kelley told The Messenger earlier this month that the $500,000 campaign goal already had been met. An administrator explained Monday that the final amount depended on how much the tourism commission provided.
“We were complete,” MCC Director of Advancement Regina Scott said. “We just didn’t know how much we needed.”
“They lack about $1,600,” tourism chair Tricia Noel told the commission after a morning chat with MCC officials. The commission decided unanimously to round up its contribution to $2,000.
The tourism commission committed $100,000 after the campaign began in 2018. Then it voted in December to provide as much as $12,000 more, hoping that the center could conclude the drive by the end of 2019.
“We knew the tourism commission would help,” Scott said. “We were waiting on end-of-the-year gifts.”
“Anything that we give them will make us the single largest donor for that campaign,” Noel said. In exchange, Noel wants the main stage named after the commission.
Kelley has said the money will be used for extensive renovations of the arts center. They range from modernized dressing rooms and green room to new seating and an updated orchestra shell.
So for Downall and his staff, the next phase starts now. It’s a complicated phase, because different companies will bid on various aspects of the renovation, he said.
“It’s nothing architectural, but there’s a lot to consider,” Downall said. “We want to minimize the loss of programming dates.”
Downall predicted many events during the 2020 fall season will have the “coffeehouse” or chamber music format, with seating on stage while the theater seats are replaced.
Also Monday, the tourism commission approved a $15,000 grant to promote the Madisonville Miners for the upcoming baseball season.
“We have supported them at this level every year,” commission chair Keith Cartwright said. This year’s amount is the same as 2019. The money will be used for everything from a billboard north of Madisonville to first-time livestreaming of home games.
The Miners attracted about 3,200 fans at Elmer Kelley Park last year. Noel said a lot of rainouts lowered the turnout.
“Our goal this year is at least 4,000,” Noel said. That would be 200 fans for each of 20 scheduled home games.
Putting a college-level team on the field for two months isn’t cheap. Noel said the Miners have a team budget of about $79,160.
The Miners’ 2020 season will begin Friday, May 29 with a home game against Owensboro.
In other news from Monday’s Hopkins County Tourism Commission meeting:
• Noel said the recent college tournament at the West Kentucky Archery Complex resulted in people renting hotel rooms for a combined 163 nights.
• Hopkins County will be the Kentucky “destination of the day” during Saturday’s Auburn-Kentucky men’s basketball game at Rupp Arena.
• the Hopkins County tourism booth at the Southern Women’s Show in mid-March is a firm go. “We’re in for Nashville,” Noel said.
