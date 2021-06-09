The coronavirus outbreak that began in February 2020 sent shock waves through the U.S. labor market, pushing the unemployment rate to near record highs and causing millions to leave the workforce. A year later, a full recovery appears distant but positive strides are being made.
Locally, the job-related issues seem less centered on opportunities as it does an available and willing workforce, according to local officials who said vendors at Tuesday’s expo had more than 1,200 openings they were looking to fill.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate in Hopkins County was at 3.8% in April 2021, which is down significantly from the same time last year when the rate hit 19.8%. Surrounding counties are fairing similarly with Christian County’s unemployment rate at 4.3%, Muhlenberg’s at 5.5% and Webster’s at 3.7% as of April 2021.
The annual Hopkins County Economic Development Authority Job Expo on Tuesday had a different feel than in years past as local companies seek to fill open positions.
Helen McReynolds, who moved to Madisonville in November 2020, said she went to the job expo to see what positions might be offered.
“I am getting oriented here, and I am looking forward to seeing opportunities that are available,” she said.
McReynolds said she was looking for something either in teaching or in the medical field because she has done both before. She talked to the Hopkins County School System to get employment information and will move on to the medical booths at the expo.
“I am busy, but I would like to earn some money and be of service in whatever shows up in my field of training,” said McReynolds.
While some are looking to start over in a new town, others, like Gary Suttles, were at the expo looking to find a new career path.
Suttles said he was currently working as a janitor because of the effect COVID-19 had on his job.
“I used to operate a loader and forklift,” he said. “When the pandemic hit, everything slowed way down.”
Suttles was filling out an application for Clarks Associates — a webstaurant distribution center in Madisonville — hoping to become an employee in the warehouse.
“I need to do something different,” said Suttles. “I will do anything.”
Marquiz Phillips said he was going in the opposite direction as he was tired of the warehouse jobs.
Phillips said he acquired his CDL license several months ago and would like to work for a company driving trucks.
Although there were a lot of people at the expo looking for jobs, there were just as many employers looking to hire.
Lauren Collins, a recruiter with Baptist Health Madisonville, said she was at the expo looking to fill about 140 positions ranging from housekeeping to nursing.
“We have lots of jobs for people with no degrees,” she said. “We are struggling, with 140 openings, we just need workers.”
Collins said Baptist Health definitely felt the employment impact from COVID-19.
Connie Blanton, with Columbia Sports Wear in Henderson County, said their distribution center in Robards was expanding, and they were looking to hire between 40 and 50 full-time associates as well as about 150 seasonal employees.
“You can tell how competitive the job market is by how many vendors are here,” said Blanton, who said with the competitive market, they are always trying to have positive employee relations to keep employees.
“We renew our wages periodically to be market-competitive, and we have talked about other types of programs to retain and attract associates as well,” said Blanton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.