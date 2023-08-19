The restaurant business seems to be booming in Madisonville, with plans currently underway for two new national franchises planning to open their doors next spring and a third looking to be back up and running following a fire.
Burger King
It was business as usual at the Burger King on Chelsea Drive back in January when a light night thunderstorm sparked a fire that caused damage to the interior of the structure that was built in the 1970s. Since that night the structure has been vacant, leaving the community wondering what was next.
On Tuesday everyone got their answer as crews began demolition of the building.
“The building has now been torn down and we are in the early process of rebuilding,” said Andrew Smith, the Burger King district manager for Carrols Corporation. “Assuming bidding and permitting come in as expected, we should be able to begin construction by November and be open by late February.”
Smith said the process is taking a little longer than normal because this was unexpected.
“When you have a building come down that you were expecting to go down, it takes a lot longer to get the plans and equipment needed to reopen,” he said, adding that the company also lost an Owensboro location to fire around the same time.
The new location will be located more towards the center of the lot and will include a “double drive thru.”
The former Burger King building was built in the 1970s. At the time it was the 2,974th Burger King location in the United States. He said now there are more than 25,000 locations in the country.
Dunkin’ Donuts
Although it is taking longer than expected, the Brock Organization, LLC has confirmed that plans to open a Dunkin’ Donuts to downtown Madisonville are still on.
“We are currently still in the planning process,” said company spokesman Zachary Rouleau. “We will hopefully be able to start construction soon. Definitely before the end of the year.”
He said plans are for the restaurant to be open by late spring or early summer of 2024.
Starbucks
Announced just last week, Paducah-based Brewer, McCoy & Wiles Development is looking to break ground on Starbucks in the next few weeks. The store will be located just off of Whittington Drive on the lot where Pizza Hut was previously located.
Starbucks and an adjacent Aspen Dental, which are slated to open in March, are phase one of a $30 million development project that is expected to to be completed in 2025. The final project will include a 155,000 square foot retail shopping center.
