As a new school semester begins, the Hopkins County School system had 38 new students enrolled on Monday than it did when the fall semester ended.
HCS Assistant Superintendent Damon Fleming said some of those numbers are normal after winter break.
“You will have some kids who are now eligible for preschool because of their age, and they enroll continually throughout the year,” he said. “You will also get students who move to Hopkins County from out of state.”
Some of the numbers may be students whose families were displaced by the tornado that happened in December. While several local families were displaced, other students may be coming from other counties that were affected by the storm.
“Even though we know we have some new ones today, over the next few weeks we may see a small increase in enrollment,” said Fleming. “We may have a dozen that may have been displaced from other counties because it was not just in Dawson Springs, we had damage in Muhlenberg County, Webster County, and other counties.”
He said it may take families some time to determine which school district to enroll their student or decide that they may be displaced longer than originally planned.
He said if a student is displaced and either living in a hotel or with another family, the district is still able to provide transportation to the student’s school of origin if that student was already enrolled in a Hopkins County school
“We don’t want students to have to change schools because of this natural disaster,” said Fleming. “We want to keep it as normal as we can for those students.”
Even if a student is new to the district, he said a school district this size is accustomed to receiving new students throughout the year.
“Anytime we get a new student, whether it be in reference to this storm or whether it is a child who has moved in from out of state, we want to do everything we can to make that family and that child feel welcome,” said Fleming. “Our teachers do a really good job in that.”
He said having a Family Resource Youth Service Center in all of the Hopkins County Schools helps in reaching out to families and making sure they have what they need. He said the center provides help to families, whether because of the storm or not.
“They continue to do that throughout this time,” said Fleming.
Families from the Hopkins County Schools and the Dawson Springs Independent Schools community who need resources or who may need to consider a different in-school option can access the Hopkins County Schools Community Support Request Form at https://forms.gle/upU5B4oKfxGGaknE8.
Families with immediate needs in either district who have questions regarding school-based resources for students can call the HCS Director of Pupil Personnel at 270-825-6000 or the DSIS Director of Pupil Personnel at 270-797-3811.
