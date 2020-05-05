Pastor, civil rights advocate and former Madisonville City Council member Raymond Marion Jr. died Sunday. He was 77.
“The community has lost a giant of a man,” fellow minister and NAACP leader Robert Cottoner said Monday.
Marion was the longtime bishop of Holy Temple Church of God in Christ on Lunsford Street. He became an assistant senior bishop in the denomination in 2013.
“I’ll remember his enthusiasm in the pulpit,” former mayor Will Cox said Monday. “When he preached, he was powerful. It was an experience watching him practice his craft in that way.”
Marion graduated high school in Kokomo, Indiana. His Facebook profile shows he retired from a Chrysler transmission plant and attended Williams-Clemon-Davis Bible College in South Carolina.
Marion lived in Madisonville for more than 40 years, and represented Ward 3 on the City Council from 2011-2016.
“He believed the church no longer could remain behind four walls,” Cottoner said. “It was time to take the gospel to the streets.”
Marion’s first election win was thanks to a coin flip. It was used to break a tie with incumbent Nora Stewart in the 2010 Democratic Primary. Then Marion defeated her husband, John Stewart Sr., who ran as an independent in November.
Marion lost to Stewart by four votes in the 2008 Democratic primary, then topped her by almost a two-to-one margin in the 2012 primary.
“He always focused on the regular guy in the street, what was best for that person,” Cox said.
Cottoner said Marion served as Madisonville NAACP President for more than 20 years. At one point during the 2010s, he challenged the Hopkins County Board of Education at a meeting for what he considered a lack of minority leadership.
“He died believing Madisonville was not her best,” Cottoner said. “There were better things for Hopkins County to do, beginning in the school system.”
Marion said his lobbying brought the state NAACP convention back to Madisonville in 2018, after it was here in 2016. He was honored as a Kentucky Colonel in 2011, then was inducted into the local Democratic Party Hall of Fame in 2018.
Cottoner said Marion had been ill for some time, but still kept preaching in his church.
“You never would have known it, to be around him,” Cottoner said. He added it “took everything out of me” to learn of Marion’s death Sunday morning.
Cottoner said funeral arrangements were pending late Monday at Mason & Sons Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.