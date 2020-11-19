The Hopkins County School system is still offering meals to students during non-traditional instruction.
Hopkins County Schools made the decision to return to NTI on Nov. 8 after seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases and quarantines. Food service workers had to prepare on Nov. 9 for students to pick up five days worth of meals.
“We really didn’t miss a beat,” said Lisa Marsh, director of child nutrition for Hopkins County Schools. “We immediately regrouped, we said, ‘There are no kids in the building tomorrow, so we have to make sure that we have the five-day meal packs out and ready to go for pick up.’ ”
Jamie Cook, cafeteria manager at James Madison Middle School, said there were not a lot of changes once the schools became NTI. They are still packaging food individually for community pick-ups and for people to pick up at the school. Pick-ups are now five days a week instead of on Wednesday’s like it was during hybrid learning.
“Our numbers went up a little bit,” said Cook on the number of students now picking up food.
With Thanksgiving next week, the schools made a Thanksgiving meal for their students consisting of turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, a roll and more for the community stops. They prepared some meals for parents to pick up as part of their five-day meals.
Marsh said they like to give the kids a hot meal around the holidays, especially now with people not able to gather to celebrate Thanksgiving.
Marsh and Cook both said they cannot wait to have students back in the schools but understand safety comes first.
“We want to feed them here, but we will get them fed no matter how it happens,” said Marsh.
Cook said she does get to see some students who come to pick up food with their parents and enjoys visiting with them, but she sees more smaller kids than middle school aged kids. She said the smaller kids love seeing what Disney mask she is wearing.
Next week parents will only be able to pick up meals from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday because the schools will be closed for Thanksgiving break next Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, said Marsh. Parents will be able to pick up five-day meals on those days so students can get a meal throughout the week. There will be no Wednesday late night pickups.
Student meals will resume on Monday, Nov. 30 at all school locations and community stops.
To find a community stop location or menu visit, www.hopkins.kyschools.us and click the food service tab.
