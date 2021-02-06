While exact details of the date International Automotive Components plans to close its Madisonville plant, a spokesperson for the company confirmed a shutdown of operations is on the horizon.
“The decision to cease operations at IAC’s Madisonville plant was based on a review of our production capabilities and the competitive automotive landscape,” said Darby Dame. “This was an extremely difficult decision, but one we believe is in the long-term interest of our company.”
IAC Madisonville, owned by IAC Group, has been in the community since 1994. In April 2020, IAC laid off approximately 100 Madisonville employees.
Ruthann Padgett, vice-president of operations at the Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation, said following the April layoff and subsequent downsizing, only 20 to 30 employees remaining at the facility.
Dame said IAC is working with the local Union and Kentucky Workforce Solutions to help employees transition to other careers.
IAC Group manufactures automotive components and systems, according to their website. They have over 19,000 employees in 18 countries with its headquarter located in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. Regional headquarters are in Michigan, Germany and China.
Padgett is optimistic that gainful employment can be found locally for those displaced wokers at IAC.
