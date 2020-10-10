Early voting in Hopkins County begins Tuesday.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, early voting can be done at the Ballard Convention Center located at the Fairgrounds in Madisonville.
“We’re excited,” said Hopkins County Clerk Keenan Cloern. “I’ve had a lot of community support over this past week with businesses getting out the message to vote early.”
Cloern wants to remind voters to bring their ID and glasses to vote on the paper ballots.
This early voting location kicks off numerous early voting locations that will be on hand throughout the county leading up to Election Day.
On Thursday and Friday next week, the early voting location will be at the Dawson Springs Library located at 103 W. Ramsey Street in Dawson Springs.
Other early voting opportunities include:
• Monday, Oct. 19 at First Baptist Fellowship Hall in Earlington.
• Tuesday, Oct. 20 at Mortons Gap City Hall.
• Wednesday, Oct. 21 at Nebo Community Center.
• Oct. 22-23 at Hanson Baptist Church.
• Oct. 26-27 at Nortonville City Hall.
• Oct. 28 at St. Charles Community Center.
• Oct. 29 at White Plains City Hall.
• Oct. 30 and Nov. 2 at Ballard Convention Center.
Early voting locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Saturdays drive-thru voting will be offered Oct. 17, Oct. 24 and Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. to noon at 24 Union Street in Madisonville.
On Nov. 3 there will be only seven locations to vote in Hopkins County, according to Cloern.
“Those will be the only polls open on Election Day. Any voter in any precinct of the county can go to any of these su%ers at their convenience to vote,” said Cloern.
The seven voting locations are the Archery Complex located at 3100 Grapevine Road in Madisonville; Ballard Convention Center, Dawson Springs Library, Elks Lodge located at 875 Princeton Road in Madisonville; Nortonville City Hall, Rizpah Temple located at 3300 Hanson Road in Madisonville and at the Nebo Community Center.
Election Day voting locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., said Cloern.
With the Oct. 9 deadline passed for mail-in ballot requests, 3,360 residents in Hopkins County have applied to vote by mail in the 2020 General Election, according to Cloern She said those ballots will go out in the mail on Monday and should be expected to get to their destinations within a week.
