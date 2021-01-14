With an eye toward returning to in-person classes, Dawson Springs school faculty and staff began receiving their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccination Wednesday.
Nurses from the Hopkins County Health Department set up in the Dawson Springs Elementary gym to administer the vaccine to those willingly to take the shot.
“We are hoping to get everybody that has signed up done this week,” said Brandee Foster, a nurse with the health department who contracts with Hopkins County Central High School. “That way those that have changed their minds and decided to get the vaccine, we can get them later — hopefully, within the next few weeks as the vaccine becomes available.”
Foster said with more and more people getting vaccinations, schools can get to a point where they can start back in-person with less worry of spreading COVID-19.
Superintendent Leonard Whalen said between 40% and 50% of the Dawson Springs staff signed up to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
“I’m looking forward to getting myself and for our staff that is interested to get it because it really gives us another level of protection,” he said.
Jayme Harralson, a gifted and talented teacher at Dawson Springs, said she felt very relieved to have received the shot.
“I did have COVID back in November so I feel it is just a blessing to be able to finally get the shot and hopefully be on the mend for my family,” she said.
Harralson said her entire family tested positive for COVID-19. She said she was sidelined for about 10 days despite only experiencing mild symptoms.
Harralson said she was a little fearful of getting the vaccine because she read that anyone who had COVID-19 within 90 days shouldn’t get the vaccine, but after talking to a few nurses and doctors, they reassured her it was the right thing to do..
Harralson, who admits to having a fear of needles, said she didn’t feel anything when getting the shot. She said her mom, who received the vaccine last week, only had tenderness for a few days and she hopes that is all she will have as well.
“I’ve been seeing all the other teachers do yoga moves so I guess that is what they are doing,” said Harralson.
For anyone hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Harralson suggests researching it and talking to people who have had COVID-19.
“The vaccine might have come out a little quick, but it is there for a reason, and I think the more people vaccinated, the quicker we can get on with our daily lives and live somewhat normal,” said Harralson.
Foster said it is just a matter of getting the vaccine out to the public.
“Honestly, the illness itself is more scary to me than any vaccine side effects could be,” she said.
