The Kentucky State Police Post 2 announced Thursday they are attempting to identify the driver or owner of a white Freightliner Cascadia (2018-22 model) possibly connected to the death of Michael Andrew Dowd, 29, of Dawson Springs.
Dowd was last seen on Thursday, Feb. 4 around 1 a.m. at a residence on Wells Road in Nortonville and was found dead on Sunday, Feb. 7 on the southbound side of Interstate 69 near the 103 mile marker in Hopkins County.
According to KSP Trooper Brandon McPherson, evidence recovered from the scene indicates the Cascadia is suspected to have struck Dowd causing damage to the front passenger headlight assembly and hood.
“It is possible that the commercial vehicle driver did not realize they struck a pedestrian and may have suspected they struck an animal or object,” said McPherson.
Any commercial vehicle company with damage sustained, involving the replacement of the passenger headlight assembly and hood, are asked to contact the KSP Post 2 at 270-676-3313.
