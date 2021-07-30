As a major uptick in positive COVID-19 cases connected to the highly-contagious delta variant continue across the commonwealth, local leaders are taking steps to protect residents while imploring others to get vaccinated.
At Baptist Health Madisonville, front-line workers are worried the hospital could be overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients soon.
In the Critical Care Unit, Charge Nurse Kathy Mitchell said when she finished working her third 12-hour day in a row on Monday, the unit had gone from one patient to five.
“We are multiplying rapidly,” she said. “It is spreading like wildfire. It is faster than it was before.”
Mitchell said many of the staff are still dealing with the aftereffects of COVID-19 and what they experienced on the CCU with people dying in the earlier surge of cases.
“Walking in and hitting that time clock, knowing that you are walking into the fire again, I am sure is weighing heavily on people’s minds,” she said.
Melissa Taylor, a nurse in the hospital’s COVID Unit, said at the height of the pandemic all 34 beds in the unit were filled with COVID-19 patients.
“I am worried that we are going to get back there,” she said. “The numbers are starting to rise back up to what we were seeing before vaccinations started.”
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for the hospital, said there were 15 positive COVID-19 patients in the hospital as of Thursday, with seven of them in the Critical Care Unit. COVID-19 patients make up 14% of the hospital’s total patient population.
At the beginning of their shifts, Mitchell and Taylor both said they pray for strength to take care of their patients and talk to those patients’ families.
“I want to do everything I can for them and for their families that call and are so distressed and frightened,” said Mitchell.
Taylor said in the COVID unit, the patients are scared, and because the virus makes it difficult to breathe, it is hard for her patients to talk because they run out of breath so quickly.
“It is emotionally taxing to be the go-between because the words out of your mouth are not the same,” she said.
Both Taylor and Mitchell said they encourage people to get the vaccine because it does help, but they also encourage everyone to wear a mask, especially when out in groups.
“I think if we all wore masks where multiple people are congregating, it would take some of the pressure off, and it would keep us safe,” said Mitchell.
Although several private businesses and hospitals are requiring their employees to get vaccinated or take COVID-19 tests regularly, Quinn said no decision has been announced at this time for Baptist Health employees.
“Many of our healthcare team members have already obtained the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Quinn.
The hospital’s focus is educating employees and the public on the benefits of the vaccine, she said.
School board meets MondayOn Monday, the Hopkins County School Board is expected to discuss the reopening plan for the 2021-2022 school year during a work session after the regular meeting.
Lori Harrison, the district’s communications and community engagement specialist, said the Return-to-School plan draft is posted on the district’s website and changes daily. The district is required to have the plan posted by the end of July.
At the school board’s last meeting on July 19, it was announced the system would return five days a week and mask-wearing would be optional. Seating charts will also be kept in the classrooms, the lunchroom and on the bus since contact tracing is still taking place.
Students would not share materials and social distancing would be enforced when possible. Sanitizing would be done throughout the day on high-touch areas, buses would also be sanitized after every route in the morning and the afternoon.
According to the return-to-school plan, changes can be made if further guidance comes from the CDC, Kentucky Department for Public Health, Hopkins County Health Department and the governor’s office.
On Thursday, Beshear said he recommends all students and school staff in Kentucky wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.
Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach spent Thursday in COVID-19 meetings with Dr. Steven Stack — commissioner of the Department for Public Health — and appeared on stage during the governor’s COVID-19 update.
Beach said as of Thursday morning, the Health Department had quarantined four sports teams, 142 students and there were 27 positive COVID-19 cases among students.
Changes are already in effectThe Hopkins County Judicial Center is now requiring anyone entering the building to wear a mask that covers both the nose and mouth.
Each judge will maintain his or her discretion regarding the mask requirements in his or her respective courtroom after considering several factors, including the number of people in the courtroom and the nature of the proceedings.
On Wednesday, Beshear announced that all state employees would be required to wear a mask indoors regardless of their vaccination status. Masks are also required for anyone visiting a Kentucky state-building.
In a Facebook post on Thursday, Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. spoke about COVID-19 and the vaccine.
Although several cities across the United States have mask mandates in place again, Whitfield said he is not planning on it for the county or county employees.
“Personal responsibility comes into play here,” he said. “ We have a vaccine, that — while is not 100% — is still effective, so everyone can decide whether to take a chance with the vaccine or the virus.”
He said the fastest and safest way to end the pandemic is through the vaccine, and he encourages adults to take it.
“If there are any people with certain health conditions that probably shouldn’t take the vaccine, speak with your doctor,” said Whitfield.
