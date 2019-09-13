Earlington man accused of abusing eight-week-old baby

An Earlington man has been charged with allegedly abusing an eight-week-old child.
A statement from the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office says Herbert Harris, 38, was arrested Wednesday. The alleged abuse happened Saturday at around 1 p.m., according to police reports.
Deputies learned about the child's injuries Sunday after they were contacted by Baptist Health of Madisonville. A police report obtained Thursday quotes Harris as saying he "picked the child up too rough without supporting his head." Shortly after that, Harris allegedly dropped the baby on the couch.
The police report said the baby had "two brain bleeds, broken ribs, damaged vertebrae" and a broken clavicle, which was healing. The injuries were considered so serious that the child was transferred to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.
Detective Will Coursey declined to say Thursday if the child is male or female.
Kentucky Department of Corrections records show Harris was sentenced to probation in June 2018 for marijuana possession and an unknown charge in another state.
Harris is held in the Hopkins County Jail on $10,000 cash bond. His arraignment is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 20.
