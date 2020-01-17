For the last 25 years, Madisonville Regional Airport has employed architectural and engineering firm Barge Design Solutions out of Tennessee to help develop the property and keep things moving forward.
Every five years, per the Federal Aviation Associations guidelines, the airport’s board has to interview and select a firm for its upcoming projects — and until Thursday, the same firm has been chosen to head those efforts.
This time around, however, board members felt a need for change.
After numerous applications for the position were submitted, the board’s engineering firm selection committee interviewed three firms — Barge Design, Hanson Inc. and Garver.
Committee members were given a standardized form with the same 10 questions to ask each firm, said Andy Bachman, the committee’s chair.
After some debate, Arkansas-based Garver LLC was selected Thursday night during a special called meeting.
“The firm we selected seemed the most experienced and seemed to be the most engaged in our state,” said Bachman. “Those others were engaged more in other states. (The firm we selected) has a good relationship with Frankfort, which we think will be beneficial.”
Board Chair Jimmy Riddle says he feels Garver will be a great fit.
“Garver, they’re excited and tickled to death, Riddle said. “They couldn’t be here tonight, but they said they’ll be getting things together. I’ve sent them our future projects, they are going to be putting it together and call in the next week or two, and we’ll get together to talk about projects for 2020.”
There were several factors for choosing a new design firm, including the T-hangar project that has been delayed for a variety of reasons over the past year, said Riddle.
Unstable soil, weather conditions and contractor disputes have all played a factor in the delays, but Riddle said he remains thankful for the work Barge has done over the years.
“I mean, it’s been a nightmare for everybody, but I guess we’re getting a fresh start,” said Riddle. “All those guys at Barge are so nice, and we went through some crap getting this thing done. I’ve got nothing but good things to say about Barge.”
Engineering firms play a crucial roll in developing an airport, said Riddle. Firms understand FAA regulations; they are knowledgable and help with grants applications. After a firm draws up specs for a project they advertise for bids, they will help interview contractors and do pre-construction meetings. Once a project is underway, a representative with the firm will be at the airport every day.
“They pretty much handle a project from start to finish,” said Riddle.
Costs for a firm’s work is contingent upon the scope of a project and grant monies brought in.
