A Hopkins County man was killed in a single vehicle accident on Saturday afternoon.
According to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, Seth D. Sisk, 27 of Dawson Springs, was operating a 2005 Yamaha motorcycle eastbound on Olney Road, northwest of Dawson Springs Saturday afternoon. At around 4 p.m., he lost control of the motorcycle, ran off the shoulder and struck a concrete culvert.
