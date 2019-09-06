Back in Time

Notes attached to this file photo from The Messenger archives indicate this picture was taken at a D.A.R.E. program in Nortonville. These young ladies seemed to be enjoying their lunch with this Hopkins County Sheriff's deputy. If you recognize the officer or any of these smiling faces, email Jon Garrett at jgarrett@the-messenger.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.