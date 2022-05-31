Lucas Arnold, a recent graduate of Madisonville North Hopkins High School, was named the 2022-2023 Kentucky State Vice President for 4-H Youth Development.
“That is the biggest role you can get in 4-H Youth Development as a youth in 4-H,” he said. “It is just a really big honor.”
Arnold grew up in 4-H Youth Development thanks to his mother, Kellie Arnold, who was the former 4-H Youth Development agent for Hopkins County.
“I’ve really been active since I was seven,” he said. “I started going to camp, and that was my big thing, then I started doing these communications contests, that was another big thing of mine, and then I just started going to different events throughout 4-H.”
He decided at the age of nine that he wanted to be a state officer after seeing others wear their green jackets.
“I’d see an officer in their green jacket, and I wanted to be that someday,” said Arnold.
He applied to be one of the officers and continued through the strenuous application process. Arnold said he had to go through slating, which is two days. He had to give two speeches, an impromptu and a prepared speech, then had to do two-panel interviews, a teamwork exercise, and then a leadership exercise.
“It was one of the hardest things I have ever done,” said Arnold. “It was a very strenuous and difficult two days, but after it paid out and they put me in the officer role they thought I would be best in which was the vice president.”
His term is from June 2022 to June 2023. For this upcoming year, Arnold will travel around Kentucky spreading the word of 4-H. He will be talking to the Kentucky governor, the Kentucky agriculture commissioner, and other people high in the state government about the 4-H Youth Development Program and what it has done for him.
“It has died down since COVID, and that is something I want to do is get more kids involved,” said Arnold.
As part of his role, he will also attend the State Teen Council to make sure everyone is on track and has what they need.
Arnold said he is nervous about his new role but is more excited to share his love for the 4-H program on a state-wide level.
Hopkins County Extension Agent for 4-H Youth Development Connor Cooper said they are extremely proud of Arnold.
“I think he is the fifth ever Hopkins Countian to hold a state office,” he said. “It is a huge deal, and the amount of work he has put into his efforts at 4-H shows what he has done.”
Hopkins County Extension Agent for 4-H Youth Development Katie Mills agreed and said Arnold has worked hard to be the vice president and he is passionate about 4-H.
“We are extremely proud of him,” she said.
4-H is in all 120 counties in Kentucky, and only five individuals were chosen to serve as a Kentucky State Officer, said Cooper.
After growing up in the program, Arnold said he learned something new about himself every year and learned how to better himself.
“I think the biggest thing about 4-H is that it teaches youth and kids in life, in general, is how to be responsible,” he said. “It has developed those leadership skills and public speaking skills that everybody needs in life.”
Arnold said he plans to attend Madisonville Community College for two years, then transfer to Murray State University to major in either psychology or something with youth development.
He hopes to be an agent one day or at least still be active in 4-H as an adult volunteer.
Arnold wanted to thank everyone who helped him become vice president from his mom, Mills, Cooper, the former 4-H agent Jeremy Till, Sherri Friend, the District 7 youth and agents, and Maggie Blazina.
“They molded me into the person I am today and molded my 4-H career,” he said.
Arnold hopes that any youth in the area will give 4-H a try as there is something for everyone.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.