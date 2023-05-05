Glema Mahr Center for the Arts is seeking artists to submit entries for their 2023 art and photography competitions which will be held later this summer.

The competition is open to anyone who would like to have their art work judged. All entered artwork will be on display for the public in the Anne P. Baker Gallery at the center between June 22 and August 18.

