Glema Mahr Center for the Arts is seeking artists to submit entries for their 2023 art and photography competitions which will be held later this summer.
The competition is open to anyone who would like to have their art work judged. All entered artwork will be on display for the public in the Anne P. Baker Gallery at the center between June 22 and August 18.
There is a non-refundable jury fee of $20 for the first piece submitted, with an option to enter a second piece for just $10. A downloadable pdf of the 2023 Prospectus can be found at www.glemacenter.org.
Artwork should be submitted on June 19 or 20.
Jurors for this year’s exhibits will be Allen Lake and Rhonda McEnroe. Lake earned his Master of Art from Morehead State University in 1981 and has served 25 years as an adjunct teacher and 20 years as a photojournalist in addition to operating Lake’s Photography for 30 years. McEnroe is self-taught and has been producing artworks in a range of styles and mediums since 1979; she is a member of the Kentucky Guild of Artists and Craftsmen and the Kentucky Watercolor Society
An opening reception and awards ceremony will be held on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 6:30pm. Merit awards will be presented at the discretion of the jurors.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.